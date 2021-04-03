mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Delivers Motivational Bars On Hard-Hitting Track "No Cap"

Alexander Cole
April 03, 2021 09:07
Image via Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay continues his dominant run with another dope track off of "Destined 2 Win."


Lil Tjay has been having himself a phenomenal last 12 months and he has continuously impressed rap fans with his versatility and songwriting ability. On Friday, he dropped off a brand new project called Destined 2 Win and it is filled with bangers and some more lowkey love tracks as well. One of the standouts here is a song called "No Cap," which sees Tjay putting his best foot forward.

The beat on this track is dark but it also provides a more low-key tone as well. Meanwhile, Tjay spits motivational bars while talking about his come-up and all of the adversity he has faced leading to his moment as a star. It's a track that fits in well with the theme of the album and we're sure Tjay fans will love it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma just stick to my brothers ’cause I know that we all that we got
Lucky I got me a big chance, no, I'm not missin' my shot
I been investin’ in myself, stackin' the wealth, then head to the top
I know n****s proud of my spot, I been gettin' money a lot

