Lil Tjay Delivers Motivational Bars On Hard-Hitting Track "No Cap"

Lil Tjay has been having himself a phenomenal last 12 months and he has continuously impressed rap fans with his versatility and songwriting ability. On Friday, he dropped off a brand new project called Destined 2 Win and it is filled with bangers and some more lowkey love tracks as well. One of the standouts here is a song called "No Cap," which sees Tjay putting his best foot forward.

The beat on this track is dark but it also provides a more low-key tone as well. Meanwhile, Tjay spits motivational bars while talking about his come-up and all of the adversity he has faced leading to his moment as a star. It's a track that fits in well with the theme of the album and we're sure Tjay fans will love it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma just stick to my brothers ’cause I know that we all that we got

Lucky I got me a big chance, no, I'm not missin' my shot

I been investin’ in myself, stackin' the wealth, then head to the top

I know n****s proud of my spot, I been gettin' money a lot