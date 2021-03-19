mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Calls On Polo G & Fivio Foreign For "Headshot"

Erika Marie
March 19, 2021 01:06
265 Views
12
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Headshot
Lil Tjay Feat. Polo G & Fivio Foreign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The trio spins tales of their past days navigating street life.


When Lil Tjay first announced his single "Headshot," he told the world that he was "shaking sh*t up again." The rapper joined forces with Polo G and Drill artist Fivio Foreign on the single where each rapper reminisces on their past days navigating the street life. From avoiding the police to not having the latest luxury threads, the three rappers spin bars about making it out and enjoying the fruits of their labor.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Lil Tjay spoke about how the collaboration on "Headshot" materialized. “I was in the studio one day, we had actually three different rooms and we all just came to my room one day and we just made that song," the rapper shared, according to Rap-Up. "It was just magic I mean, just being from New York, it’s just a great energy altogether.” 

Stream Lil Tjay's "Headshot" featuring Polo G and Fivio Foreign and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the type to leave it in the streets, I ain't discussin' it
Tryna make it flip, I need that Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Old b*tches trippin', cut her off like a Backwood
Middle of the trenches, that's where me and the guys stood
Killers anonymous, black masks and black hoods (Yeah, uh, uh)
Walk down on him, make sure he get clapped good (Uh, uh)

[via]

Lil Tjay
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  1
  265
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Tjay Polo G Fivio Foreign
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tjay Calls On Polo G & Fivio Foreign For "Headshot"
12
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject