Bronx-based rapper Lil Tjay couldn't catch a break this week because, after his run-in with the cops over the weekend, the rapper was searched again during the week, reportedly getting arrested for weed and gun possession.

This weekend, Lil Tjay shared videos from his latest music video shoot, which was surrounded by police officers. The NYPD reportedly searched the rapper and did not find anything, so he was free to go. However, he was not so lucky a few days later because, according to a report by TMZ, he was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Lil Tjay is facing some serious charges after he was booked in Brooklyn for marijuana possession, criminal possession of a weapon, and grand larceny. The 19-year-old was reportedly in a car with four other individuals when the cops pulled them over for switching lanes without a turn signal. The officer smelled weed in the car though, which brought on a search, finding four loaded handguns and a significant amount of pot. The report states that nobody took ownership of the guns or weed, so they all got possession charges. The larceny charges are unclear.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This isn't the sort of stuff that Lil Tjay was hoping to bring with him into the new year, so hopefully, it doesn't result in anything drastic. We'll keep you updated as the situation develops.

