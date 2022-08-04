Back in June, Lil Tjaywas shot in New Jersey. The Bronx rapper underwent emergency surgery, and was reportedly unconscious for a while after. Outpouring of support for Tjay has come from all over the hip hop industry as the rapper has slowly recovered.

Now, it looks like Lil Tjay has finally been able to leave the hospital. In images shared to social media, Tjay appears to be in a car, smiling at the camera.

It's been over a month since Tjay was shot. While he seemed to be on the road to recovery, it was still unclear how far he was from being fully back on his feet. If he has in fact been able to leave the hospital, it's certainly a huge step in the right direction.

Lil Tjay was shot on June 22 at a New Jersey Chipotle and a nearby Exxon gas station. While Tjay underwent surgery, the shooter, 27 year-old Mohamed Konate, was quickly apprehended. Konate was arrested and charged for attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons offenses. Konate also shot at Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, who were with Tjay at the time of the event. Tjay was struck multiple times, and Boyd was also injured.

The shooting caused some in the hip hop community to reflect on how dangerous the profession had become. Jim Jones weighed in on the attempted murder, saying, "Being a rapper in today's society is definitely the most dangerous job in the world." He continued: "We have more rappers getting killed than we have weeks in the year."