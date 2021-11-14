Lil Tjay appeared to be involved in a skirmish following one of the European stops on his ongoing Destined 2 Win Tour. The video surfaced online, Saturday, the morning after his performance at O2 Arena in London.

In the blurry clip, Tjay and many others can be seen brawling in the middle of the street. At one point, what appears to be security guards, attempt to break up the action to no avail. It remains unclear who instigated the fight.

By the end of the video, Tjay can be seen being held back by an associate as he yells "Don't touch me."



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Tjay released his latest album, Destined 2 Win, back in April with appearances from Tyga, Saweetie, Toosii, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, and more. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart with his hit “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK reaching as high as No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tjay will finish up the European leg of his tour over the next few days, stopping in Birmingham and Manchester, before returning to the United States for final shows in Providence, Rhode Island, and Wallingford, Connecticut.

Check out the grainy video of Tjay's brawl below.





