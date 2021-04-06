We've all been missing the live show experience but hopefully, we'll soon be able to connect with some of our favorite artists soon. With the vaccine rollout taking place across the country, more artists are taking the leap and announcing tour dates for this fall. The latest being Lil Tjay who is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Destined 2 Win,and plans on hitting the road this fall on his tour of the same name.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The 27-date tour is set to kick off in Salt Lake City on June 4th before performing in Phoenix, AZ the next day. However, the remainder of the tour dates will be taking place towards the end of September when he touches down in Nashville, TN. Clearly, the rapper is expanding the tour to touch across pockets of the globe that hasn't been able to see him live due to the pandemic. Along with one Canadian date in Montreal, the rapper is hitting Europe for shows in Germany, Hungary, Belgium, and the UK.

Check the tour dates below.

‘DESTINED 2 WIN’ OFFICIAL ­­­TOUR DATES

6/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

6/5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater

9/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/30 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVA

10/1 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

10/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

10/3 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

10/6 – Montreal, CA @ MTELUS

10/8 – Buffalo, NY @ Venu

10/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

10/15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/2 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium

11/3 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley

11/4 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Viktoria

11/7 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

11/8 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

11/9 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

11/10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

11/12 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/23 – Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom

11/24 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater