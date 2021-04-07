Lil Tjay & Toosii Get In Their Feelings In The "Love Hurts" Music Video

Lil Tjay and Toosii link up for the "Love Hurts" music video.

Following the massive success of his 6lack-assisted single "Calling My Phone" earlier this year, Lil Tjay has been giving his sophomore album Destined 2 Win everything that he's got. During the album's rollout, the South Bronx, New York rapper shared an album trailer featuring the heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, and he also recently dropped a documentary that captured the creation process behind Destined 2 Win. Now, after reports that his sophomore album is on track to debut on the Billboard 200 with approximately 70,000 album-equivalent units, Lil Tjay is giving Destined 2 Win another boost by releasing the music video for "Love Hurts."

The album cut "Love Hurts" features Toosii, who is also gearing up to drop a highly anticipated project. The two artists appear in the music video for "Love Hurts" as a Fatal Attraction-esque scenario plays out over the course of four minutes. Throughout the video, Tjay and Toosii wax poetic while lamenting over the pain of their past relationships, and by the end of the video, it is revealed that Tjay's love interest, as well as a man in a parked car, have been killed.

As the lights from police sirens flash against Lil Tjay and Toosii's faces, the video concludes with a screen card that reads "To be continued.." over an all-black background. In the video's comment section, some fans of the two artists have theorized that the story will continue in a music video for a song from Toosii's upcoming album Thank You For Believing. Whether or not that fan theory materializes in the coming weeks and months, check out Lil Tjay and Toosii's music video for "Love Hurts" at the top.