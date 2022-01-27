New York Rapper Lil Tjay and Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter are making headlines as fans notice some similarities between their respective recent social media posts. With the two posting pictures in the snowy mountains, it looks like we might have a new couple in the industry.

Carter had previously been involved with YFN Lucci, who, as you may recall, was arrested on murder charges back in early 2021. The two were constantly criticized for their reconciliation after the infamous cucumber incident, and after Lucci’s arrest, the two stayed out of the spotlight for quite some time.

Keeping fans skeptical of whether the two were together or not for the majority of the year, Carter decided to let the world know of her relationship status in December 2021.

Fast forward, and Lil Tjay’s most recent post on Instagram shows a slideshow of a snowy vacation with pictures and videos captioned, “Spend a crib on a vacay [snowflake emoji] gotta do that couple times a year…” The rapper's fans took to the comments, in detective mode, wondering whose voice was featured prominently in the background of one of his videos, identifying it as Reginae’s.









While the social media posts are oddly similar, these two definitely don’t seem to be trying too hard to cover up their tracks, either. Although, the eagle eyes across social media believe Carter did go out of her way to alter the reflection in her glasses so people wouldn’t be able to see who she was with.

What do you think? Do we have a new couple?



