mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay & Lil Mosey Assist Rvssian On "Only The Team"

Aron A.
March 28, 2020 14:05
323 Views
40
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Only The Team
Rvssian Feat. Lil Tjay & Lil Mosey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rvssian taps Lil Tjay and Lil Mosey for new track, "Only The Team."


Rvssian has the Midas Touch. Over the years, his trusted skills as a producer have turned out hits for Vybz Kartel, Juice WRLD, Bad Bunny, and many more. This week, he came through with his latest single, "Only The Team" ft Lil Mosey and Lil Tjay. With his penchant for working with melodies, all three artists come through with a slick banger for the streets. 

"This song is a new sound, coming from Lil Tjay’s past music with added rock influence in the guitar production and his unique flow and melodies. Bringing in Lil Mosey and his signature cadence make the whole thing certified," Rvssian said of the song.

Hopefully, this leads to more collabs in the future. Check out Rvssian's new collaboration with Lil Tjay and Lil Mosey below.

Quotable Lyrics
Foreign drip when I step on the scene
Motivated, go dumb off a bean
Steady workin' I'm up like a fiend
No security, only the team

[Via]

Rvssian
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  323
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rvssian Lil Tjay Lil Mosey
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tjay & Lil Mosey Assist Rvssian On "Only The Team"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject