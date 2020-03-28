Lil Tjay & Lil Mosey Assist Rvssian On "Only The Team"

Rvssian has the Midas Touch. Over the years, his trusted skills as a producer have turned out hits for Vybz Kartel, Juice WRLD, Bad Bunny, and many more. This week, he came through with his latest single, "Only The Team" ft Lil Mosey and Lil Tjay. With his penchant for working with melodies, all three artists come through with a slick banger for the streets.

"This song is a new sound, coming from Lil Tjay’s past music with added rock influence in the guitar production and his unique flow and melodies. Bringing in Lil Mosey and his signature cadence make the whole thing certified," Rvssian said of the song.

Hopefully, this leads to more collabs in the future. Check out Rvssian's new collaboration with Lil Tjay and Lil Mosey below.

Quotable Lyrics

Foreign drip when I step on the scene

Motivated, go dumb off a bean

Steady workin' I'm up like a fiend

No security, only the team



