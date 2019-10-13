mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay & Lil Baby Get In Their Feelings On "Decline"

Noah C
October 13, 2019 15:55
Decline
Lil Tjay Feat. Lil Baby

Two young stars join forces.


Lil Tjay has been building up steam for some time now and he dropped his debut album at the perfect time to capitalize on it. The 17-track True 2 Myself came out on Friday it boasted one of the most highly-coveted features in the game right now. No disrespect to Lil Wayne (who appears on the remix of Tjay's hit "Leaked"), but this year, Lil Baby has been popping up on everyone's records and knocking his verses out of the park every time he does. 

Lil Tjay and Lil Baby make a great match on "Decline." They both have a knack for nasally melodies that can slither around pretty much any instrumental, but sound pristine over something that's got some soul to it. The TnTXD and HemmieOnThaBeat production fits the bill for this task. Plaintive keys and guitar linger like the young rappers' crooning. The song is an ode to all that's left at home when they're on the road, but continues weigh on their consciences amidst all the bustle. 

Quotable Lyrics

But I'm just tryna teach you little bits of me, yeah
I'm right here, right now, but this ain't where I plan to be
Should be somewhere overseas, touring and getting cheese
But I'm right here in the town, always moving around

- Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay Lil Baby Lil Tjay true 2 myself Lil Baby Decline new album columbia records
