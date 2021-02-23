Lil Tjay may be a relative newcomer to the game, but he's steadily solidifying himself as one of the most commercially viable young artists of his generation. Already boasting an impressive haul of fifteen gold and platinum certifications, with the latter making up the majority, it's not surprising to see Tjay's music drawing in solid numbers. Case in point, his recent single "Calling My Phone, a melodic duet with Spillage Village talent 6LACK, has managed to secure a top-three debut on the latest Billboard charts.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to the tally, Tjay's "Calling My Phone" came in at number three, falling short of Ariana Grande's ode to cunnilingus "34+35" and Olivia Rodrigo's runaway hit "Driver's License." For additional context, Tjay and 6LACK's duet was able to edge out The Weeknd's universally appreciated "Blinding Lights," Cardi B's return to form "Up," Chris Brown and Young Thug's "Go Crazy," and 24kGoldn & Iann Dior's "Mood." Not too shabby for an artist some might be hesitant to declare a household name.

At this moment, "Calling My Phone" is officially the highest-charting debut, as well as the highest position he's achieved in his career thus far. Don't be surprised to see him top that in the near future, however, as the self-declared King Of New York has proven rather adept at navigating the mainstream. Congratulations to Tjay and 6LACK, and here's hoping they can retain a top ten position when the next round-up rolls around.