It's a special R&B Season update this week. At least, more special than usual. It's Valentine's Day, after all. It's a day that should be soundtracked by the sultry sounds of R&B. Without further ado, here's your breakdown for this week's R&B Season playlist:

Lil Tjay is still riding high off of the release of 2020's State Of Emergency. Even though he's continued to flood the streets with new music, he returned this week with a special jam alongside 6lack, titled, "Calling My Phone." The two artists deliver a moody banger that you'd expect from 6lack but Tjay's penchant for the melodic, romantic side of his artistry helps form a solid chemistry with the Atlanta star.

Syd is one of those artists who pops out at the right time. Even if its been three years since The Internet's last release, and even longer since Syd dropped a solo project, we received a brand new track from the former Odd Future star titled, "Missing Out."

Along with Syd and Tjay's drops, we also received some new heat from Gallant who just dropped off "Relapse."

