Lil Tjay delivered his highly-anticipated sophomore project Destined 2 Win at the top of the month. Complete with features from the likes of Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Saweetie, Tyga, and more, the Bronx star earned his most successful project to date upon its release. The album's lead single "Calling My Phone" featuring Atlanta singer 6LACK set the tone for success, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also becoming a global hit.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Continuing to prove to be a smash hit, the single, released in February of this year, has gone to move 1 million certified units as of April 9th. With the crossing of the million-units sold threshold, the duo has earned a Platinum plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America.

"Calling My Phone" was streamed over 60 million times globally in its first week, with nearly 29 million of them coming from the United States alone. It also gave both Lil Tjay and 6LACK each their highest charting debut and highest-peeking single on the chart. The song also reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart and the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

This is a massive achievement for the Bronx star, especially considering the short amount of time it has taken the song to sell 1 million copies.

"Calling My Phone" still remains in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 chart, so it's possible subsequent certifications for the track could be arriving very soon. Congratulations to 6LACK and Lil Tjayfor earning their biggest hit to date!

