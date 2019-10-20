This week, Lil Tecca's "Ran$om" track earns the young rapper the No. 1 slot on the Rhythmic Songs airplay chart, per Billboard, after experiencing an increase of 12% in airplay. It marks for the first No. 1 songs on the chart for producer Taz Taylor while adding onto the resume of co-producer Nick Mira who previously accomplished the feat with Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams."

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The track first debuted on the chart on July 20th, cracking the top 10 in its seventh week. The airplay follows on the heels of amazing streaming numbers logged by the young Tecca as the song was at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart for seven weeks straight. Currently, it sits at No. 4.

On other charts, the track also creeps to No. 6 on the RapAirplay chart while hitting No. 13 on the R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart, increasing his audience by 18% and 26%, respectively. Billboard also notes that the cut is quietly leaving a mark on the Pop Airplay chart, sliding from No. 20 to 28 after a 5% increase.

At the bottom of the Rhythmic Songs chart, you'll also find Tecca's "Did It Again," also produced by Taz Taylor and Nick Mira. With a 9% boosts in plays, it holds the 40th position on the chart.