Lil Tecca's Heavily-Teased "DUI" Is Finally Here

Way back in April, Lil Tecca started teasing his track "DUI" and after a few months, the cut has finally arrived as part of his debut mixtape. One of the most exciting young artists from New York right now, Tecca has been drawing comparisons to melody kings like A Boogie wit da Hoodie and other stars from the East Coast. Many are also seeing career parallels between him and Juice WRLD. Now that his debut mixtape is officially out, we can finally judge whether or not we actually mess with the 17-year-old.

We Love You Tecca has been released on streaming services worldwide and given the recent success of Tecca's hit single "Ran$om," you can guarantee that it'll be one of the more popular releases this week. Tecca had been teasing his song "DUI" for months and it's finally out now, appearing later in the tape's tracklist. This one is much smoother than the other songs we've heard from Tecca thus far, not rushing anything and letting the beat breathe at times. It carries an atmospheric vibe with trippy vocal effects and lots of reverb.

Listen to the song below and let us know your favorite song on We Love You Tecca.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch I feel like A.I., n***a never need to practice

I got two clips 'cause that chopper automatic

And I started talkin’ shit, I got tired of this blabbin'

But I been making' hits, most these n***a, they been nappin'