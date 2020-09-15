With the world in his hands, New York upstart Lil Tecca released his debut commercial mixtape We Love You Tecca, which was a sample size of what the 18-year-old rapper could deliver. We know that he can come up with bangers upon bangers. His first major single's chart position communicates that much. Can he drop an album that stays in rotation for the rest of the year though?

With his debut studio album on the way at the end of this week, Lil Tecca has been slowly unraveling all pieces to the puzzle. First, he dropped the release date. Then, he showed off the stunning cover artwork. Now, he's posting the tracklist and asking fans which song they're most excited to hear, with the majority leaning toward one potential hit.

Featuring nineteen total songs and features from NAV, Lil Durk, Polo G, Internet Money, and more, everyone is looking forward to finally hearing Tecca on a song with Lil Uzi Vert. Their previously-teased record "Dolly" will finally be available as part of Virgo World, which has people getting hyped up for the release.

The album will also include the previously-released "Royal Rumble" and "Our Time" intro.

Take a look at the full tracklisting above and let us know which song you're most looking forward to.