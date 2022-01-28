Lil Tecca Unveils His New Single "Fallin"

Lil Tecca might be preparing for the follow-up to We Love Tecca 2. The rapper's released a steady stream of music ever since he popped out and climbed the charts with his viral single, "Ransom." Though it felt like things were stagnant in his career for a while, he continuously proves that his melodic delivery can it the sweet spot every single time.

This week, Tecca emerged with the release of his latest single, "Fallin." With the dreamy production handled by Menoh Beats and Ninetyniiine, Tecca slows down the pace on his latest offering, reflecting on the luxurious lifestyle he lives and the work that he's put in to get there. "I'm in that mode, I'ma call you right back/ I don't go to sleep ’cause I'm on it like that," he raps on the record.

Check the latest from Tecca below.

Quotable Lyrics

You try to cross me, then I tell 'em, "Good riddance"

I'm tryna get guala, I fuck with good business

Forgot that they know us, but now the coupe tinted

Worried 'bout missin', I'm worried 'bout digits

