Lil Tecca Surprises Fan With "Glo Up" Single

Rapper Lil Tecca has been keeping his fans on their toes. The 17-year-old artist recently released his debut project, We Love Tecca, a record that managed to pull in impressive number its first week. The introductory album landed Tecca a spot on the Billboard 200 chart, but that didn't stop the teen rapper from considering retirement.

Not long after he shared that his career may be ending sooner than later, Billboard included the rapper on their "21 Under 21" list, placing him at the No. 6 spot. Although his album is just a month old, Tecca decided that it was time for him to drop some new music, and on Instagram Live, he shared the moment his latest single, "Glo Up," was uploaded to his Soundcloud account. Tecca fans can't stop raving about the rapper's latest track, so give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't understand you, you speakin' that brokenese (Broke, broke)

My n*ggas, we speakin' that guapanese (Guap, guap)

I f*cked your lil' b*tch and she on her knees, yeah

Yeah, you not a G, my gang right beside of me (Right beside)

Yeah, my gang gon' ride for me (Yeah, my guys)

Yeah, they got them ties with me (Yeah, them ties)

Call up slime (slime, slime), got your b*tch, she rocks if she rock with me



