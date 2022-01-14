Lil Tecca Stars In Lil Wayne's "Sorry 4 The Wait" Bonus Track "Anti-Hero"

Over the course of this week, Hip-Hop fans have been reminiscing on decade-old mixtapes and albums like Future's Astronaut Status and ScHoolboy Q's Habits & Contradictions, and although one of this week's New Music Friday drops actually celebrated its 10-year anniversary last summer, fans have been flocking to the rerelease of Lil Wayne's iconic 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait nevertheless.

Like Nicki Minaj's Beam Me Up Scotty, A$AP Rocky's LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, and other mixtapes that have been recently updated for consumption on streaming services, Sorry 4 The Wait came attached with four new bonus tracks, including "Cameras," "Lil Romeo," "Bleu Snappin'," and "Anti-Hero." The latter is a dark and swelling track that is produced by Alex Lustig & Tay Keith, and surprisingly, it also features "Ransom" rapper Lil Tecca.

Serving as the first official collaboration between Lil Wayne and the Queens rapper/producer, "Anti-Hero" finds both of the artists delivering a hard-hitting anthem that's complete with pop-culture references to former Florida Gators football star Tim Tebow and one of the most renowned comic book villains of all time, Magneto.

Listen to Lil Wayne'sLil Tecca-assisted track "Anti-Hero" below, and even though you've likely listened to Sorry 4 The Wait countless times over the past decade, check out the rerelease of the iconic mixtape here.

Quotable Lyrics

Tunechi just sent it, he said, "Tecca, kill it"

I be worried 'bout Benji's, I'm worried 'bout digits

If I step on your block, then we spinnin' like fidgets

Better watch out, they hoppin' right up out the Civic