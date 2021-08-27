Lil Tecca Shares "We Love You Tecca 2" Ft. Lil Yachty, Gunna, Nav, Trippie Redd & More

In 2019, he delivered his mixtape, We Love You Tecca. In 2020, we received his debut album, Virgo World. Now, Lil Tecca returns with We Love You Tecca 2, and this time around, he’s showing off his growth as an artist. The New York-bred rapper has been an artist on Rap fans’ radars for years and as he carefully builds his Tecca brand, he’s recently told XXL that he took more time to focus when crafting this project.

“I would say this is different from both of [my last albums],” the rapper said of We Love You Tecca 2. “Not music-wise. I’m not making no crazy country music or something, but I would say the process was different. Just the energy was different. It feels really natural. It feels really concentrated and focused. It’s definitely a vision. We’re not just lost in the sauce. There’s a vision.”

Features on the project include looks from Gunna, Lil Yachty, Iann Dior, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, and Nav. Stream We Love You Tecca 2 and let us know what you think of Lil Tecca’s latest.

Tracklist

1. Money On Me

2. Repeat It ft. Gunna

3. Never Left

4. Caution

5. Seaside ft. Iann Dior

6. No Discussion

7. You Don’t Need Me No More

8. Fee

9. Choppa Shoot The Loudest ft. Trippie Redd & Chief Keef

10. Did That

11. About You ft. Nav

12. Lot Of Me

13. Investigation

14. You Gotta Do Better

15. Bank Teller

16. Nada

17. My Side

18. Whatever

19. Shooters

20. Everywhere I Go

