Lil Tecca Shares "We Love You Tecca 2" Ft. Lil Yachty, Gunna, Nav, Trippie Redd & More

Erika Marie
August 27, 2021 00:38
The New York-bred rapper returns with a project that he says "feels really concentrated and focused."


In 2019, he delivered his mixtape, We Love You Tecca. In 2020, we received his debut album, Virgo World. Now, Lil Tecca returns with We Love You Tecca 2, and this time around, he’s showing off his growth as an artist. The New York-bred rapper has been an artist on Rap fans’ radars for years and as he carefully builds his Tecca brand, he’s recently told XXL that he took more time to focus when crafting this project.

“I would say this is different from both of [my last albums],” the rapper said of We Love You Tecca 2. “Not music-wise. I’m not making no crazy country music or something, but I would say the process was different. Just the energy was different. It feels really natural. It feels really concentrated and focused. It’s definitely a vision. We’re not just lost in the sauce. There’s a vision.”

Features on the project include looks from Gunna, Lil Yachty, Iann Dior, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, and Nav. Stream We Love You Tecca 2 and let us know what you think of Lil Tecca’s latest.

Tracklist

1. Money On Me
2. Repeat It ft. Gunna
3. Never Left
4. Caution
5. Seaside ft. Iann Dior
6. No Discussion
7. You Don’t Need Me No More
8. Fee
9. Choppa Shoot The Loudest ft. Trippie Redd & Chief Keef
10. Did That
11. About You ft. Nav
12. Lot Of Me
13. Investigation
14. You Gotta Do Better
15. Bank Teller
16. Nada
17. My Side
18. Whatever
19. Shooters
20. Everywhere I Go

