Lil Tecca Shares His Latest Single "Show Me Up"

The rise of Lil Tecca seemingly indicated that his career would be short-lived. "Ransom" became one of the biggest songs of 2019, though subsequent efforts didn't see the same level of success. Throughout 2020, the rapper released several singles and collaborations leading up to the release of his debut album. Virgo World offered a better glimpse into his artistic growth, along with collabs alongside Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, and more, proving that he's not a one-trick pony.

Today, the rapper returned with his latest offering, and first of the year, "Show Me Up." Produced by Niko East who cooks up a dreamy and opulent beat, Lil Tecca details a particular woman who's caught his interest and his loyalty to his friends who've been riding with him since the jump.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

She from the hood, know it that she wildin'

You got no money but you got some diamonds

I get this bag and I got a lot of it

Niggas, they talkin', I ain't with the politics

