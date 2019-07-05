mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca Returns With New Single "Bossanova"

Alex Zidel
July 05, 2019 13:36
295 Views
10
2
CoverCover

Bossanova
Lil Tecca

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Tecca returns with another solid single.


Lil Tecca is currently making big waves in the rap world. His recent single "Ransom" got a solid amount of airplay and now, he's returning with another fresh cut in the form of "Bossanova." The 16-year-old Queens native is gaining a lot of attention and he's about to get a lot more with this song.

"Bossanova" is produced by Nick Mira and PVLACE, lasting just over two minutes long. Lil Tecca comes through with his perfectly-crafted melodies, manipulating his voice to come out on top of his opps. 

Tecca has stood out to us over the last few months, earning him a spot on our Top 20 Rappers 20 and Under list. What do you think of "Bossanova?"

Quotable Lyrics:

She said "Oh my God" like Lil Keed
And you givin' me stress, baby I don't need
She said that she love me, she fuck on my team
How you say that you love me and fuck on my team?

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  295
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Lil Tecca new song new music nick mira
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tecca Returns With New Single "Bossanova"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject