Lil Tecca Returns With New Single "Bossanova"

Lil Tecca is currently making big waves in the rap world. His recent single "Ransom" got a solid amount of airplay and now, he's returning with another fresh cut in the form of "Bossanova." The 16-year-old Queens native is gaining a lot of attention and he's about to get a lot more with this song.

"Bossanova" is produced by Nick Mira and PVLACE, lasting just over two minutes long. Lil Tecca comes through with his perfectly-crafted melodies, manipulating his voice to come out on top of his opps.

Tecca has stood out to us over the last few months, earning him a spot on our Top 20 Rappers 20 and Under list. What do you think of "Bossanova?"

Quotable Lyrics:

She said "Oh my God" like Lil Keed

And you givin' me stress, baby I don't need

She said that she love me, she fuck on my team

How you say that you love me and fuck on my team?