Lil Tecca Returns With Catchy New Single "Faster"

Alexander Cole
August 05, 2022 12:04
Image via Lil TeccaImage via Lil Tecca
Lil Tecca has blessed his fans with a new track.


Lil Tecca burst onto the scene just a few years ago with the incredibly catchy viral hit "Ransom." Since that time, Tecca has come through with a few projects that have certainly been huge successes amongst his fanbase. After taking a bit of a break, Tecca is back with a brand-new song called "Faster" and as fans can expect, it has all of Tecca's best characteristics.

The track is catchy and it is also full of melodic prowess. Interestingly, the production takes a bit of a darker and moodier approach here, although it definitely matches Tecca's vibe quite well. It's a song that longtime fans will enjoy, and we're sure it will fit nicely into many of your playlists.

Let us know what you think of Lil Tecca's latest effort, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Throw that body in my Benz, I got Molly in my lens
I might link up with some ten’s
Hold up, let me call my friends
If my gang win, then I win
If I win, then my gang win

