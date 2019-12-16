mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca Releases New Song & Accompanying Video "Why U Look Mad"

Kevin Goddard
December 16, 2019 14:09
Why U Look Mad
Lil Tecca

Listen to new Lil Tecca "Why U Look Mad."


After missing his Rolling Loud set yesterday for not feeling well, rising NYC rapper Lil Tecca decides to come through today and make up for it by releasing a new song & accompanying video called “Why U Look Mad.”

Going in over production from Ginseng & Rio Leyva, Tecca shows off his lyrical prowess and raps about his newfound fame & wealth, reminding us that he’s just being his moody self in the process. “They like, "Tecca, why you so moody?”/ Lil' nigga I’m just in my mood/ (Why you so mad?) I don't fuck with you niggas, I'm not quiet/ I just don't talk to you,” he raps.

With Virgo World set to arrive in 2020, take a listen to the lyrical freestyle and let us know what you think. If you missed it, Tecca was named as one of HNHH’s top breakout artists of 2019. See the rest of that list right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two bitches on my dick, they arguin', nigga, like Family Feud
They say "Tecca switched up on the gang," lil' nigga, yeah, you know it ain't true
Some niggas, they stole from me
Some niggas, they flopped on me
Got your bitch givin' top on me, if a nigga talkin' hot on me

