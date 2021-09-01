Lil Tecca Releases Deluxe Edition Of "We Love You Tecca 2"

Queens, New York-based rapper Lil Tecca is a hitmaker above all else. On his past projects, he's proven that he can put together a hit record, even if he's not telling the truth in many of his lyrics. The 19-year-old initially blew up a few years ago with the release of "Ransom," which introduced fans to his unique brand. The glasses-wearing artist has a signature style and on his latest studio album We Love You Tecca 2, the teenager took steps toward his next level, showing clear signs of improvement over the years.

Now that we've had a few days to digest We Love You Tecca 2, the rapper has officially released the deluxe edition of the album, which includes five new songs. One of the highlights from the new tracks is "Transynphony," which has become a fan favorite in recent weeks. Fans heard the preview and instantly blew up Tecca's comments, asking for a proper release. Alongside other songs, "Transynphony" is finally out, popping up second on the deluxe tracklist.

Listen to the deluxe of We Love You Tecca 2 below.

Tracklist:

1. MONEY ON ME

2. REPEAT IT (with Gunna)

3. NEVER LEFT

4. CAUTION

5. SEASIDE (feat. iann dior)

6. NO DISCUSSION

7. YOU DON'T NEED ME NO MORE

8. FEE

9. CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST (with Chief Keef, feat. Trippie Redd)

10. DID THAT

11. ABOUT YOU (with NAV)

12. LOT OF ME

13. INVESTIGATION

14. YOU GOTTA GO DO BETTER

15. BANK TELLER (with Lil Yachty)

16. NADA

17. MY SIDE

18. WHATEVER

19. SHOOTERS

20. EVERYWHERE I GO

21. HOLD ON

22. TRANSYNPHONY

23. VIRGO

24. GRAMMY (Freestyle)

25. SHOW ME UP