Lil Tecca Pulls Up On S1MBA For "Rover" Remix

UK's S1mba has been steadily riding the momentum of his single, "Rover." He's dished out several remixes for the single including one with DTG and another with ZieZie, Poundz, and Ivorian Doll. Now, the UK artists has enlisted Lil Tecca for the latest version of the track. Marking the U.S. remix of "Rover," Lil Tecca fuels the track with his pop-rap delivery over an upbeat afrofusion production. Tecca's hitmaking abilities beyond "Ransom" have been doubted on numerous occasions, though the "Rover" remix proves that he's able to excel over international sounds, as well. Perhaps we'll be hearing him touch more afrobeats-infused instrumental in the near future.

The original version of "Rover" has amassed over 150M streams to date, thanks to TikTok. It sounds like it'll be hard to escape throughout this summer as well.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

She just shoot her shot at me

Like she started hoopin'

She just told me she love me

Girl, how you finna prove it

Since I've been gettin' checks

She gon' top me just to do it

Why am I gon' give you the sauce

If you gonna lose it?

