mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca Pulls Up On S1MBA For "Rover" Remix

Aron A.
July 12, 2020 12:57
164 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Rover (Remix)
S1mba Feat. Lil Tecca

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

S1mba swings in with another remix of "Rover."


UK's S1mba has been steadily riding the momentum of his single, "Rover." He's dished out several remixes for the single including one with DTG and another with ZieZie, Poundz, and Ivorian Doll. Now, the UK artists has enlisted Lil Tecca for the latest version of the track. Marking the U.S. remix of "Rover," Lil Tecca fuels the track with his pop-rap delivery over an upbeat afrofusion production. Tecca's hitmaking abilities beyond "Ransom" have been doubted on numerous occasions, though the "Rover" remix proves that he's able to excel over international sounds, as well. Perhaps we'll be hearing him touch more afrobeats-infused instrumental in the near future.

The original version of "Rover" has amassed over 150M streams to date, thanks to TikTok. It sounds like it'll be hard to escape throughout this summer as well.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
She just shoot her shot at me
Like she started hoopin'
She just told me she love me
Girl, how you finna prove it
Since I've been gettin' checks
She gon' top me just to do it
Why am I gon' give you the sauce
If you gonna lose it?

S1mba
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  164
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
S1mba Lil Tecca
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tecca Pulls Up On S1MBA For "Rover" Remix
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject