Lil Tecca Plays Cupid In His Music Video For "Out of Love"

Lil Tecca drops a music video for "Out Of Love," the latest single from his forthcoming debut album reportedly titled "Virgo World."

After dropping the track a little over two months ago, Lil Tecca gives his new single "Out Of Love" the official treatment with a music video that's equally as endearing as the song itself.



Image by HNHH

Filled with a handful of digitized floating red hearts that would even make Cupid himself a bit jealous, the video for "Out Of Love" sees Tecca spreading the affection for both his bros and the fly ladies running around his neighborhood. The song's subject matter falls under the platonic love one might have for their fans in addition to the passion a young emcee at the top of his game might also have to finally find a special lady to settle down with. Granted, we doubt the "Ransom" rapper is looking for anything serious since he hasn't even turned 18 yet, but who's to say the young homie isn't trying to lock one down while he's still young. Choose wisely, Tec!

Watch the music video above for "Out Of Love" by Lil Tecca, a song expected to arrive on his upcoming studio album titled Virgo World. We'll be sure to keep you all updated as more information around that project and its release date become available.