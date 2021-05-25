Lil Tecca was introduced to much of the world back in 2019 after his breakout single "Ransom" blew up. Included in his debut mixtape We Love You Tecca, he went on to churn out more hits like "Love Me" and "Did It Again." He followed up with his debut studio album Virgo World in 2020 with a star-studded feature lineup that included the likes of Polo G, Lil Durk, Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, and more.

In the visual for "Ransom," 18-year-old was easily recognizable with his distinct, youthful look. He sported braids, braces, and glasses, a look we all came to associate with the teenager. Concluding an era, Tecca shared a photo after a recent dentist visit with an update for fans.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“Yeeeeeeee,” Tecca wrote simply under the caption of a photo of himself smiling wide. Visibly appearing much more mature now with his new look, many mourned the end of an era.

Frequent collaborator and Lyrical Lemonade music video director Cole Bennett chimed in on his new visage, pointing out that a brace-less Tecca was the conclusion of an era. Taz Taylor of Internet Money and $NOT also expressed similar sentiments, referring to the "Never Left" artist as Big Tecca.

Back in February, Tecca was photographed alongside Bennett filming a music video with The Kid Laroi and 24kGoldn. While no updates on the progress of the video have been given, it's obvious there is something on the horizon.

What do you think of "Big Tecca's" new look? Let us know down in the comments!

