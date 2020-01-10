Lil Tecca Embodies Luxe Living In New Video For "Bossanova"

Lil Tecca lives it up in a catered mansion in the new video for single, "Bossanova."

Lil Tecca's been at the forefront of the rap scene for less than a full year and has cultivated a devoted following to his artistry at the tender age of just 17-years-old. The New York-based hip-hop newcomer's one and only project, We Love You Tecca (2019) peaked at the number four spot on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums Chart and reached a top fifteen position in four other countries upon its release. Now, the "Ransom" rapper is back with visuals to his highly-popularized single "Bossanova."

In the video for Lil Tecca's 2019 hit, the teen can be seen enjoying a life of luxury in a scenic mansion in the hills. Clone effects show the teen star wondering the staircase and hallways of the multilevel mansion in a crisp white robe while he flawlessly delivers his bars. Fishbowl lens camera effects add to the aesthetic of the visuals while scantily clad women dressed in French maid outfits provide their services keeping the home in order.

Lil Tecca is currently set to headline the WOO HAH! Festival alongside Kendrick Lamar and DaBaby this summer. You can listen to Lil Tecca's debut musical offering We Love You Tecca, here. Check out the video for Lil Tecca's "Bossanova" track in the video provided above.