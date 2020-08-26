Lil Tecca Drops "Royal Rumble" Single On His Birthday

It's time to celebrate another trip around the sun as Lil Tecca turns 18-years-old. On Wednesday (August 26), the teen sensation ushers in a new phase of his life as he steps into the big 1-8, and to kick off his day-long celebration, Lil Tecca has shared a new single titled "Royal Rumble." The Z3N and Sean Turk-produced track is said to be included on Tecca's anticipated forthcoming studio album, Virgo World.

Astrology buffs have noted that Virgo season began on August 23, so fans are expecting Virgo World to drop sooner, rather than later. A video clip of Tecca taking on a luchador in a wrestling ring surfaced online recentnly, and it just may be a sneak peek into the music video for his single. Lil Tecca even posted a photo of himself surrounded by women, one of whom was holding a championship belt, so expect to receive the visual to "Royal Rumble" soon. Until then, stream the track and let us know if you're feeling this one by Lil Tecca.

Quotable Lyrics

Two paychecks, they like "One finna pay rent"

Yes, I'm dripped, I’ma buy somethin' basic

Got my own style, you gon' flush it, I don't take shit

Really anti-social, I don't like elaboratin'

And you niggas weirdos, I don't like collaboratin'

Had to cut y'all off because y'all niggas, y'all not sanctioned