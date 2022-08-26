Lil Tecca Continues His Streak With Bouncy New Single "Treesha"

Ever since coming onto the scene a few years ago with "Ransom," Lil Tecca has proven himself to be one of the most consistently catchy artists in the hip-hop world. He is always coming through with some great songs that contain easy-to-remember melodies and some tongue-in-cheek lyrics. Two weeks ago, Tecca came through with a track called "Faster," and now, he is back with a follow-up dubbed "Treesha."

This song has some bouncy trap production that keeps things light and catchy. Tecca delivers one of his signature vocal performances all while dropping some braggadocios lyrics about his money and the girl he's with. Overall, it is yet another solid effort that is worth checking out.

Quotable Lyrics:

She savage, she smokin' on dope, no juul (Yeah)

And she stir up the pot too (Yeah)

She not part of the squad, ooh (Oh, oh)

But she fuckin' the squad, ooh (Oh, oh)