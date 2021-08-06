mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca Calls On Gunna For "Repeat It" Single

Erika Marie
August 06, 2021 00:32
The track will reportedly be featured on "We Love You Tecca 2."


By now you've realized that Kanye West hasn't released Donda yet again, but he's not the only one with a set of disappointed fans. There were rumors that Lil Tecca was slated to deliver his We Love You Tecca 2on Friday (August 6), but it seems that he's opted to push back the date. Instead, Tecca dropped off "Repeat It," a collaboration with Atlanta hitmaker, Gunna.

It is clear that Tecca has been working hard at perfecting his craft as the maturation in his delivery is undeniable. Gunna once again adds his magic to the mix and the pair collide on a single that their fans will enjoy. There has yet to be an update on We Love You Tecca 2, but we'll keep you informed as to when it can be expected. In the meantime, stream "Repeat It" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Diamonds wet, everywhere I go my diamonds cold, yeah (Yeah)
Line 'em up, we could turn 'em into dominoes, yeah (Yeah)
Ride in the Benz, drop the top, and now my head in the way, yeah (Woah)
She at it again, I'm at it again, we at it again
Real shooters, they gon' do what it takes
Ski mask, they ain't showin' the face
No face-time, it might come with a case

