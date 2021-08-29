mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca & NAV Create An Autotuned Odyssey On "ABOUT YOU"

Alexander Cole
August 29, 2021 11:58
Lil Tecca and NAV link up again for a new track called "ABOUT YOU" off of "We Love You Tecca 2."


Despite his young age, Lil Tecca has already proven to be a solid hitmaker in the industry, and with each new album, he impresses his fans with his summer vibes, catchy melodies, and solid hooks. On Friday, he dropped a brand new album in We Love You Tecca 2 and while most of the album is handled alone, he also has some features. One of those tracks is "ABOUT YOU" which contains the talents of Canadian artist NAV.

As you would come to expect from Tecca, this track has some upbeat production that contains trap drums and some nice melodies in the background. In the meantime, Tecca and NAV share autotuned verses that are both catchy and on topic. These two have collaborated in the past, and their chemistry remains strong.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could text them, yeah, I won't text send
And I won't love a thot, yeah, that's what Tec said
All these dollar bills, turn 'em to my best friend
If I send 'em shooters, let 'em know who sent them, yeah

