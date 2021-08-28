mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca & Lil Yachty Team Up For Catchy New Track "BANK TELLER"

Alexander Cole
August 28, 2021 14:20
Image via Lil Tecca

Lil Tecca and Lil Yachty are a dynamic duo on "BANK TELLER."


Lil Tecca has a knack for creating catchy songs. When he came out with "Ransom," Tecca was quick to climb up the charts and with his first few projects, he was able to show off his songwriting ability, as well his penchant for picking strong beats that create a nice vibe. After a short break, Tecca is now back with We Love You Tecca 2, and there are some dope songs to choose from, including "BANK TELLER" with Lil Yachty.

With this track, we get some nice synths that create a nice summer vibe that fits Tecca's voice perfectly. As for Lil Yachty, the two artists show a ton of chemistry, and they are a duo that could realistically put out a project together. Overall, it's a solid effort from two artists who are at the top of their game.

Quotable Lyrics:

Paid a thousand for this cut, I need it even all around
I seen this shit go up for you, baby, now it's fallin' down (On God)
Told that bitch I be runnin' my check up
Makin' money, investin' in Tesla (Tesla)

Lil Tecca Lil Yachty new music new song We Love You Tecca 2
