Lil Tecca & Lil Uzi Vert Drop Highly-Anticipated Song "Dolly"

A proud Virgo, Lil Tecca has been teasing his debut studio album Virgo World for months. Following the release of his debut commercial mixtape We Love You Tecca, his fanbase was excited to see what the young rapper could do when album time came rolling around. Finally, we're getting our first glimpse at what Lil Tecca is all about as Virgo season is upon us (and already nearly over), marking the release of the highly-anticipated Virgo World and his single with Lil Uzi Vert, "Dolly".

One of the tracks that people were most excited about was "Dolly" with Lil Uzi Vert. Considering the fact that Uzi and Tecca have been teasing this one for years, it's about time the world gets to hear it.

It starts out with a hook and verse from the 18-year-old New York native before he passes the baton to LUV, who does his thing over the second verse.

It's been a long time coming for this one. The song was first previewed by Lil Uzi Vert in 2018, who named it after Young Thug's sister Dolly White. After that version of the track leaked, Lil Tecca took it into his hands and re-worked it, previewing it in early 2019, according to Genius. Uzi confirmed that he was still on the new version in May 2020.

Cole Bennett has already started teasing the music video for "Dolly," which should arrive in the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

My girl likin' girls, on that bi shit

She said that my weakness was kindness

Got tats on my body, my eyelids

A hundred thousand dollar, my fit