Lil Tecca & Lil Tjay Live An "All Star" Life

Alex Zidel
March 13, 2020 10:15
Lil Tecca and Lil Tjay put on for New York in the Internet Money-produced "All Star."


Sports leagues take the opportunity to recognize the strongest players in their respective fields with the traditional All-Star Game, inviting some of the best athletes in the world to showcase their skills on a larger scale. In music, there isn't really an event that would equate to this. If there were an exhibition proving rap stars as the greatest in their divisions though, Lil Tecca and Lil Tjay both believe they would be chosen as first-ballot players.

The long-awaited "All Star" collaboration between New York rising stars Lil Tecca and Lil Tjay is officially here, arriving via Galactic Records and Republic Records. The song is exactly three-minutes-long, featuring a catchy hook by the Prince of New York and equally infectious bars by Lil Tecca. This one is almost sure to run up the charts. It has all the makings of a modern hit. We wouldn't be surprised for it to end up being big.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

And it was a dream just to double up
And it was a dream just to fuck it up
Now, she fuck with me
N***as in my own team wasn't fuckin' with me
Put my middle fingers up, hottest in the city

