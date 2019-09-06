Lil Skies Wants "More Money More Ice" In New Video

Whenever Lil Skies drops new music, it's a good day. Earlier this year, the rapper released his debut album Shelby out of nowhere. Not many of us were expecting the rising star to release such a solid body of work but several tracks, like "i," have remained in our playlists since March. The 21-year-old is heavily associated with Lyrical Lemonade and especially Cole Bennett, working with the videographer on some of his most memorable video clips. In the last few months, Skies has released several loosies and it looks like he felt like coming through again, showing off his talent on "More Money More Ice."

The Pennsylvania-based recording artist gets a little braggadocious on his new record, aiming for more extreme heights and a prosperous future for himself and his family. Much like all of his recent music, Skies is equal parts melodious and lyrical on this cut. Unlike some of his contemporaries, you can understand all of his words when he spits. However, he does so in a manner that is still intensely modern and current.

What do you think of Lil Skies' latest track?

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain’t running from my problems

I’ma face em I promise

I get higher than the stars while I’m watching the comets

Critics always on my dick

I’m never reading the comments

I got more money to get

No time to hate I’m just honest