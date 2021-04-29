mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Skies Teases The Deluxe Version Of "Unbothered" With The Zhavia Ward-Assisted Single "My Baby"

Joshua Robinson
April 29, 2021 17:04
My Baby
Lil Skies Feat. Zhavia Ward

Lil Skies releases "My Baby," a summer-ready bop that features California artist Zhavia Ward.


Lil Skies kicked off the New Year by releasing his sophomore studio album Unbothered. At the tail-end of 2020, Lil Skies had called out fans who were unwilling to respect his artistic growth, and weeks later, he had officially arrived  The 14-track project was a pretty intimate affair, but it did boast guest appearances from beloved Hip-Hop artists Lil Durk and Wiz Khalifa.

Now, roughly three months later, Lil Skies has returned with his first single since the release of Unbothered, and the bubbly new track seems destined to appear on his recently announced deluxe version of Unbothered

For his latest single "My Baby," Lil Skies taps California artist Zhavia Ward for a brief two-minute track which finds the two artists reminiscing about everything that they appreciate about their romantic interests. Anchored by an earworm of a hook and infectious summery production, "My Baby" is sure to slip into a few playlists this summer.

Check out Lil Skies' new collaboration with Zhavia below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna waste your time
Know a lotta n*ggas tryna bang your line
Went through a lot of shit but now we both fine
I'm tryna boss up and leave the past far behind

Lil Skies Zhavia Ward
