mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Skies Teams Up With Landon Cube For "PlayThisAtMyFuneral"

Cole Blake
March 27, 2022 09:52
143 Views
11
0
Lil Skies & Landon Cube - PlayThisAtMyFuneralLil Skies & Landon Cube - PlayThisAtMyFuneral
Lil Skies & Landon Cube - PlayThisAtMyFuneral

PlayThisAtMyFuneral
Lil Skies Feat. Landon Cube

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Skies reunited with Landon Cube, this week.


Lil Skies has teamed up with Landon Cube for a new track titled "PlayThisAtMyFuneral." Both Skies and Cube have collaborated numerous times throughout their careers.

The new track sees the two rappers tackling issues of drug dependency and relationships while reflecting on their funeral if they are to pass away.

"Red Roses," the debut track by Skies, which features Cube, remains one of the highest-charting singles of his career, peaking at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. The two also worked together on "Nowadays," which reached as high as number 55.

Check out "PlayThisAtMyFuneral" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

See my blood in the snow
I done got too high and almost drove right off the road
I was in the zone, I didn't have nowhere to go
Steady pickin' flowers off the rose

Lil Skies Landon Cube
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Skies Teams Up With Landon Cube For "PlayThisAtMyFuneral"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject