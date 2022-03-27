Lil Skies Teams Up With Landon Cube For "PlayThisAtMyFuneral"

Lil Skies has teamed up with Landon Cube for a new track titled "PlayThisAtMyFuneral." Both Skies and Cube have collaborated numerous times throughout their careers.

The new track sees the two rappers tackling issues of drug dependency and relationships while reflecting on their funeral if they are to pass away.

"Red Roses," the debut track by Skies, which features Cube, remains one of the highest-charting singles of his career, peaking at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. The two also worked together on "Nowadays," which reached as high as number 55.

Check out "PlayThisAtMyFuneral" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

See my blood in the snow

I done got too high and almost drove right off the road

I was in the zone, I didn't have nowhere to go

Steady pickin' flowers off the rose