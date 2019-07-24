mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Skies Rubs His Hands Together For Some "Magic"

Mitch Findlay
July 24, 2019 16:09
708 Views
31
7
CoverCover

Magic
Lil Skies

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Skies delivers hazy melodies on "Magic."


Throughout the course of his career, Lil Skies has developed a cult following, and a loyal one at that. Today, the rapper has decided to pay it forward with a new single, the somber and melodic "Magic." The track itself feels like a marriage of Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect" and Future & Young Thug's "No Cap," but as Nas once said, "No Idea's Original." Despite the fact that this one doesn't entirely feel like new territory, Skies performs admirably, delivering an emotional melody over a haunting guitar arrangement.

The track really finds momentum once Skies gets his flow going, weaving together reflections of his come-up struggles. "All I do is hustle, they tried to knock me off my feet," he raps. "I'm ready to rumble, feel like I ain't ate in weeks, working off the muscle." If you count yourself among the disciples of Skies, "Magic" should hit the spot in a major way. At least, until the rapper comes through with his next full-length project. Are you checking for this one?

Quotable Lyrics

All I do is hustle, they tried to knock me off my feet
I'm ready to rumble, feel like I ain't ate in weeks,
Working off the muscle

Lil Skies
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  7
  708
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Skies new song
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Skies Rubs His Hands Together For Some "Magic"
31
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject