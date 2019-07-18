Lil Skies Returns With New Video "Going Off"

You'll never catch Lil Skies' girl in Jimmy Choo. All she wears is Chanel. The 20-year-old makes a bold statement in his latest musical effort "Going Off," pitting the two design houses against one another and affording the W to Chanel. After releasing his successful album Shelby this year, Skies looks set to continue his run so he can keep proving to his detractors that he's not finished yet. The Pennsylvania-born rapper is a constant underdog, not getting much shine from the usual culprits and truly working by himself to deliver some strong auto-tune ballads. "Going Off" is the latest addition to his growing string of hits.

Announcing last night that he would be coming through with a brand new video shortly, fans assumed that another clip from Shelby would be popping up online. Instead, Lil Skies uploaded a brand new song, introducing us to "Going Off" and crafting some new melodies for us to digest. The video is low-budget, showing Skies mobbing outside of his lavish home in the hills. He observes a couple of baddies by the pool before hiking out to the middle of a field and getting his dance on.

Compared to his other new releases, how are you feeling Lil Skies' new track "Going Off?"

Quotable Lyrics:

It's a lot of kings in the room

I've been gettin' money, I don't know care what they assume

I've been going off like I don't got nothin' to lose

We've been makin hits since like 1992

I wasn't alive, but I still was making moves