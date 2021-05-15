mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Skies Returns With 7 New Tracks On "Unbothered (Deluxe)"

Alexander Cole
May 15, 2021 10:30
93 Views
21
0
CoverCover

Unbothered (Deluxe)
Lil Skies

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Skies just provided his fans with lots of new content on "Unbothered (Deluxe)" album.


Lil Skies has always remained consistent over the years and he is one of the few artists to escape the SoundCloud era with his fanbase intact. Just a few months ago, he released a brand new album called Unbothered and it was heralded by fans thanks to some solid features from the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk. Now, almost four months later, Skies is back with seven new tracks that are part of his Unbothered (Deluxe) effort.

Deluxe albums are all of the rage these days so it only makes sense that Skies would lend his talents to the trend. The album is now over an hour long and there is a ton of content to choose from. The seven new tracks have three features, including Trippie Redd, Zhavia Ward, and even Drakeo The Ruler. If you're a Skies fan, this is certainly a welcomed addition to his discography, and you can stream the tape, below.

Tracklist:

1. Fade Away
2. Take 5
3. Excite Me (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
4. Havin' My Way (feat. Lil Durk)
5. OK
6. Dead Broke
7. On Sight
8. Think Deep Don't Sink
9. Red Wine & Jodeci
10. Locked Up
11. Trust Nobody
12. Riot
13. Sky High
14. Mhmmm
15. Ice Water (ft. Trippie Redd)
16. Bloody Emotions
17. My baby (ft. Zhavia Ward)
18. How You Feel
19. Perfect Groove
20. Posse (ft. Drakeo The Ruler)
21. Backup

Lil Skies unbothered Unbothered deluxe new music new project
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Skies Returns With 7 New Tracks On "Unbothered (Deluxe)"
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject