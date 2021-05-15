Lil Skies Returns With 7 New Tracks On "Unbothered (Deluxe)"

Lil Skies has always remained consistent over the years and he is one of the few artists to escape the SoundCloud era with his fanbase intact. Just a few months ago, he released a brand new album called Unbothered and it was heralded by fans thanks to some solid features from the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk. Now, almost four months later, Skies is back with seven new tracks that are part of his Unbothered (Deluxe) effort.

Deluxe albums are all of the rage these days so it only makes sense that Skies would lend his talents to the trend. The album is now over an hour long and there is a ton of content to choose from. The seven new tracks have three features, including Trippie Redd, Zhavia Ward, and even Drakeo The Ruler. If you're a Skies fan, this is certainly a welcomed addition to his discography, and you can stream the tape, below.

Tracklist:

1. Fade Away

2. Take 5

3. Excite Me (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

4. Havin' My Way (feat. Lil Durk)

5. OK

6. Dead Broke

7. On Sight

8. Think Deep Don't Sink

9. Red Wine & Jodeci

10. Locked Up

11. Trust Nobody

12. Riot

13. Sky High

14. Mhmmm

15. Ice Water (ft. Trippie Redd)

16. Bloody Emotions

17. My baby (ft. Zhavia Ward)

18. How You Feel

19. Perfect Groove

20. Posse (ft. Drakeo The Ruler)

21. Backup