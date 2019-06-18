June 18, 2018 was an absolutely terrible day in our tight-knit hip-hop community. First, it was reported that XXXTentacion, the rising rapper from Florida, had been murdered in an apparent robbery. Later in the same day, Jimmy Wopo was confirmed to have also been killed in a shooting. Both musicians had so much potential with XXXTentacion breaking into the mainstream with hits like "SAD!" and "Moonlight." Lil Skies has done his part in honouring the legacies of both rappers in the last year and today, on the one-year anniversary of their murders, he's showing mad love to them both.



After Jahseh passed away, "Look At Me!" became a staple in Lil Skies' performance catalog. He regularly sang the song at his concerts to pay respect to the late Florida superstar. He also performed some of Jimmy Wopo's most popular songs and today, in order to commemorate both artists, Skies posted a gallery of videos that were taken over the last year, showing him rapping along to their greatest tracks. Lil Skies is one of many rappers to have spoken out on the one-year anniversary of X and Wopo's murders.

In related news, XXXTentacion's estate announced that a new documentary will be released soon about the troubled star's life. In addition to the trailer, it was also revealed that a second posthumous album is on the way from X. RIP XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo.