Lil Skies Releases New Single "OK" & Announces "Unbothered" Album

Alex Zidel
December 17, 2020 10:12
Lil Skies drops his new song "OK" ahead of his upcoming album's release.


Lil Skies has flown under the radar for years, despite his infectious melodies and his clear-cut ability to create a hit. While much of his musical catalog is great, many of his critics believe he lacks a definitive style, coming after Skies almost for being too versatile. With the release of his upcoming album Unbothered, Skies seeks to shush the hate and prove that, once and for all, he's here to stay.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though even his fans are feeling his latest single "OK" though.

Promoting the track on social media, some of the rapper's biggest supporters have gone forward to critique the mix of the song, telling him that this is "not it" and wishing that the album doesn't all sound like this joint. "Praying ur album doesn’t sound as bad as that single you just dropped," wrote one of the top comments on his post. "Ok Is not it," added a Lil Skies fan page.

Still, the freestyle-type song shows Skies delivering some slick flows over a Buddah Bless beat.

What do you think of it?

Quotable Lyrics:

Another verse, I can do it for fun
Lyrical like a n***a Big Pun
Lyrical Lemonade with the runts
Lyrical Lemonade, how I stunt
N***as hatin', I feel like I'm Cole Bennett

Lil Skies new music new song Buddah Bless
