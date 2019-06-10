mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Skies Joins GNAR & Craig Xen On "Death Note"

Milca P.
June 09, 2019 23:48
Death Note
Lil Gnar Feat. Lil Skies & Craig Xen

GNAR shares new "Death Note" track.


Dropping the omnipresent "Lil" prefix, Gnar has returned to deliver on his latest "Death Note" track, featuring verses from Lil Skies and Craig Xen.

The new track, produced by TM88, is a comparatively bouncier output from GNAR and comes attached to a Cole Bennett-directed visual that places all three emcees in front of the camera with Skies handling the hook while GNAR and Xen trade off on lines: "She fuck with me, she don't fuck with you/Iced out my heart, now it's bulletproof/I took my shot, gotta tell the truth/I'm kind of psycho, keep it real with you."

Listen to "Death Note" in full down below and sound off with your thoughts on the new collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

To my crib I been going through a lot alone 
I need somebody to kick it with when I'm at home
I'm head-strong, but my spirit got a hole in it 
I been open and hoping that you can come fill it

Via YOUTUBE
