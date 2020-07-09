Lil Skies Drops "Red & Yellow" Single From "Fast 9" Soundtrack

Lil Skies is one of the most consistent rappers in the game but, for some reason, he hasn't been able to gain the traction he needs to become a superstar. Still, he's always creeping in the shadows, ready to strike when the flame is hot.

With two tracks releasing recently from the Fast 9 soundtrack from Youngboy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby and Tory Lanez and Kevin Gates respectively, Lil Skies has just chimed in with some more new music.

"Red & Yellow" is the latest track to drop from the highly-anticipated film sequel, following up his new singles "Riot" and "Fidget."

As always, he crafts some solid melodies and stunts sharp delivery, flexing in the chorus with clever wordplay.

Listen to the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flooded my wrist with ice, knockout first round like Mike

The leeches suck me dry, just like a parasite

I'm at the mountain view, they tryna reach my height

My trap phone jumpin', I don't need no satellite