mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Skies Continues Hot Streak With NoCap-Featured "Lightbeam"

Alex Zidel
July 23, 2020 16:48
384 Views
23
2
All We Got Ent./Atlantic RecordsAll We Got Ent./Atlantic Records
All We Got Ent./Atlantic Records

Lightbeam
Lil Skies Feat. NoCap

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Skies returns with another new single, this time rapping over a Richie Souf beat with NoCap.


Anybody that says that Lil Skies has fallen off clearly hasn't been paying attention to the 21-year-old Pennsylvania rapper's strong output as of late. On top of the stellar "Havin My Way" with Lil Durk, Lil Skies has been making a major impact with each one of his new singles. 

As he continues to shine bright, he releases the new Richie Souf-produced track "Lightbeam" with NoCap.

As usual, Skies comes through with some infectious melodies, leaving room for The Backend Child to shine in his verse. 

"This video is sooo dope," said Skies about the accompanying visuals. "It takes on a life of its own!"

Clearly, the rapper is working on closing out the year with something big. While he has not announced his follow-up to Shelby yet, we're expecting him to come through with a full-length effort soon.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

If I go to the grave, it's gon' be hard to replace me
Cartier shades just to hide intoxication
I go crazy for that money, insane for that paper
I got shooters on demand, we ain't payin' for no cable
Vampire, count that money in the dark
I tote that stingray but I know that I'm a shark

Lil Skies
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  2
  384
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Skies NoCap new music new song Richie Souf
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Skies Continues Hot Streak With NoCap-Featured "Lightbeam"
23
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject