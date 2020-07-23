Lil Skies Continues Hot Streak With NoCap-Featured "Lightbeam"

Anybody that says that Lil Skies has fallen off clearly hasn't been paying attention to the 21-year-old Pennsylvania rapper's strong output as of late. On top of the stellar "Havin My Way" with Lil Durk, Lil Skies has been making a major impact with each one of his new singles.

As he continues to shine bright, he releases the new Richie Souf-produced track "Lightbeam" with NoCap.

As usual, Skies comes through with some infectious melodies, leaving room for The Backend Child to shine in his verse.

"This video is sooo dope," said Skies about the accompanying visuals. "It takes on a life of its own!"

Clearly, the rapper is working on closing out the year with something big. While he has not announced his follow-up to Shelby yet, we're expecting him to come through with a full-length effort soon.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

If I go to the grave, it's gon' be hard to replace me

Cartier shades just to hide intoxication

I go crazy for that money, insane for that paper

I got shooters on demand, we ain't payin' for no cable

Vampire, count that money in the dark

I tote that stingray but I know that I'm a shark