Lil Skies & Lil Durk Don't Miss On "Havin My Way"

Alex Zidel
March 04, 2020 15:50
Havin My Way
Lil Skies recruits Lil Durk for his brand new video "Havin My Way," released today via Atlantic Records.


It's been months since Lil Skies released new music and today, he decided to change that narrative by coming through with some major heat. The 21-year-old Pennsylvania rapper is one of the most consistent melodic artists in the game right now, constantly dropping some of the catchiest songs in the genre and rarely ever missing. As he continues to rise the ranks, he recruits Chicago icon Lil Durk to help him out on the brand new "Havin My Way."

Releasing the video single via Atlantic Records, Lil Skies and Lil Durk officially morph into marionettes, being controlled by strings above as they entertain a crowd of hungry spectators in the video. The song begins with an infectious hook performed by Skies, who then transitions smoothly into his verse. Lil Durk takes the baton from Gunna and Lil Baby, beginning his portion of the song by borrowing the flow from "Drip Too Hard." He likely heard the guitar-laced beat and was reminded of the 2018 hit record while recording his feature.

This is the first song from Lil Skies in 2020. Listen to it below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma go flex on a bitch, go stunt on a bitch
I'm sorry I'm havin' my way
You ain't even with my team, you ain't with my gang
Lil' n***a, get the fuck out of my face
I brought a Glock in the party, I shoot at the opps
They dancin' like B2K
N***a want smoke, I'm like, "Ok"
We gon' pull up, take his ass out in broad day

