Lil Silva's Debut Album, "Yesterday Is Heavy" Has Arrived

Hayley Hynes
July 17, 2022 00:55
CoverCover

Yesterday Is Heavy
Lil Silva

BADBADNOTGOOD, Little Dragon, and Sampha are just a few of the features on the 12-track effort.


U.K.-born creative Lil Silva shared his debut album Yesterday Is Heavy earlier this weekend, after spending years in the industry earning production and writing credits for names like Adele and Mark Ronson.

The 12-track effort includes appearances from Little Dragon, Charlotte Day Wilson, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sampha (who shows up on two separate tracks), Skiifall, Elemiene, Ghetts, and finally, serpentwithfeet.

"I’ve always been skeptical about being genre specific" Silva explained to Apple Music in an interview. "I’ve always known that Lil Silva is going to be a sound. Yes, I’ve been influenced by Timberland, Pharrell, and even the early grime era of Davince, Plastician, Jon E Cash, Wiley. All have defining sounds."

He continued, "But I wasn’t listening to music for about two years when making this album. I was only going back in my archive, and bringing out what hadn’t seen the light of day."

Stream Lil Silva's debut LP on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Yesterday Is Heavy Tracklist:

1. Another Sketch

2. Be Cool (feat. Little Dragon)

3. Vera - Judah Speaks

4. Leave It (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

5. September

6. To The Floor (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)

7. Backwards (feat. Sampha)

8. What If? (feat. Skiifall)

9. Colours

10. About Us (feat. Elemiene)

11. Still (feat. Sampha & Ghetts)

12. Ends Now (feat. serpentwithfeet)

Lil Silva new music new album debut album new project r&b Little Dragon Charlotte Day Wilson BADBADNOTGOOD Sampha Skiifall Elmiene Ghetts Serpentwithfeet Yesterday Is Heavy
