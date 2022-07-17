Lil Silva's Debut Album, "Yesterday Is Heavy" Has Arrived

U.K.-born creative Lil Silva shared his debut album Yesterday Is Heavy earlier this weekend, after spending years in the industry earning production and writing credits for names like Adele and Mark Ronson.

The 12-track effort includes appearances from Little Dragon, Charlotte Day Wilson, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sampha (who shows up on two separate tracks), Skiifall, Elemiene, Ghetts, and finally, serpentwithfeet.

"I’ve always been skeptical about being genre specific" Silva explained to Apple Music in an interview. "I’ve always known that Lil Silva is going to be a sound. Yes, I’ve been influenced by Timberland, Pharrell, and even the early grime era of Davince, Plastician, Jon E Cash, Wiley. All have defining sounds."

He continued, "But I wasn’t listening to music for about two years when making this album. I was only going back in my archive, and bringing out what hadn’t seen the light of day."

Yesterday Is Heavy Tracklist:

1. Another Sketch

2. Be Cool (feat. Little Dragon)

3. Vera - Judah Speaks

4. Leave It (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

5. September

6. To The Floor (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)

7. Backwards (feat. Sampha)

8. What If? (feat. Skiifall)

9. Colours

10. About Us (feat. Elemiene)

11. Still (feat. Sampha & Ghetts)

12. Ends Now (feat. serpentwithfeet)