Lil Silva Shares "What If" Ft. Skiifall & Charlotte Day Wilson-Assisted "Leave It"

Just a few weeks before Lil Silva releases his next studio album, he's blessed us with a new two-song pack. The producer already blessed fans with records like "Another Sketch" and the Sampha-assisted, "Backwards." This week, he shared two new singles alongside two of Canada's finest talents. Charlotte Day Wilson assists on "Leave It" while Montreal's Skiifall comes through on "What If?" Both songs differ in their styles but they are exemplary works of Silva's range.

"I really channelled inspiration from our roots on this record," Silva said of his collaboration with Skiifall. "You can hear the reggae, bashment and grime influence weave in and out. It’s about the course we find ourselves on without even thinking, how love and family play a huge role in our life but staying grounded and never forgetting what got us here."

Quotable Lyrics

What if I was still in the streets with the thugs?

Never would've made no funds for mi mum

Never would've made no bread, just crumbs